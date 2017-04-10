Infiltration bid foiled at LoC in Kupwara district, 4 militants killed: Army

Army on Monday claimed to have thwarted a major infiltration bid after it killed suspected militants along the Line of Control (LOC) in the frontier district of Kupwara.

An army official said four militants were gunned down on Sunday evening, when they were trying to infiltrate into the Kashmir valley through the Keran sector.

“We have recovered their bodies and four AK-47 weapons. Their identity has not been confirmed yet,” army spokesperson Rajesh Kalia said.

He further said the infiltrators were trying to cross the area, where the level of snow is still very high.

Another senior army official said the infiltration is expected to increase in summer once the snow starts melting and passes are opened.

Traditionally, nature provides militants an opportunity to cross the hostile terrain in summer.

“There are opportunities when snow is melting, till the time when it again starts snowing and the pass is closed. Maximum infiltration attempts happen at the peak of summer,” the official said.

Kashmir has witnessed heightened violence since the death of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in July 2016.