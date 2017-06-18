J-K cops to donate a day’s salary for kin of policemen killed in line of duty

Jammu and Kashmir police personnel will donate a day’s salary for the families of the cops who were killed in the line of duty in the state this year.

Fourteen police personnel and two special police officers (SPOs) have sacrificed their lives in various militancy- related incidents during the year, according to a police spokesman.

Police personnel will donate one day salary for the families of the martyrs who have sacrificed their precious lives in the line of duty, the spokesman said.

“To show solidarity and their concern for the bereaved families of these martyrs, J&K police personnel will donate one day salary of the current month,” he added.