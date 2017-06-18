 J-K cops to donate a day’s salary for kin of policemen killed in line of duty | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 18, 2017-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

J-K cops to donate a day’s salary for kin of policemen killed in line of duty

14 police personnel died on duty this year.

india Updated: Jun 18, 2017 19:51 IST
Jammu and Kashmir
Senior police officers carry a coffin containing the body of a slain policeman Tasveer Ahamad during the wreath-laying ceremony at the police headquarters of Srinagar, June 17, 2017. Six policemen were killed attacks by militants in south Kashmir on June 16. (Waseem Andrabi / Hindustan Times)

Jammu and Kashmir police personnel will donate a day’s salary for the families of the cops who were killed in the line of duty in the state this year.

Fourteen police personnel and two special police officers (SPOs) have sacrificed their lives in various militancy- related incidents during the year, according to a police spokesman.

Police personnel will donate one day salary for the families of the martyrs who have sacrificed their precious lives in the line of duty, the spokesman said.

“To show solidarity and their concern for the bereaved families of these martyrs, J&K police personnel will donate one day salary of the current month,” he added.

more from india

Designed for success – Manav Rachna focuses on industry-oriented management programmes
Designed for success – Manav Rachna focuses on industry-oriented management programmes
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you