Meghalaya jolt for Congress: 8 MLAs, including 5 from party, quit to join BJP ally

Eight legislators from Meghalaya, including five from the ruling Congress, resigned from the state assembly on Friday apparently to join the National People’s Party (NPP), an ally of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Resignations, which came ahead of assembly polls due next February, are a jolt to the ruling Congress government in the state led by Mukul Sangma.

The strength of the Congress in the 60-member assembly has now further depleted to 24 from 29. Last month another Congress MLA P N Syiem had resigned.

However, there is no immediate threat to Sangma’s government as it has support of independent and allies.

The legislators who gave up their assembly seats on Friday are Sniawbhalang Dhar, Comingone Ymbon, Prestone Tynsong, Rowell Lyngdoh and Ngaitlang Dhar of Congress, Remington Pyngrope from UDP and Independents Stephanson Mukhim and Hopeful Bamon.

“The MLAs submitted their resignations from the state assembly to speaker Abu Taher Mondal. A notification in this regard would be issued soon,” Andrew Simons, commissioner and secretary of the state assembly told HT.

All eight legislators are slated to join the NPP at a public rally in Shillong on January 4, the party sources said.

An ally of the NDA-regime at Centre, the NPP is part of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition government in Manipur and also one of the constituents of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA).

The BJP launched its poll campaign in the northeastern state earlier this month with a rally addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Shillong. He urged voters to overthrow the Congress for rapid development of the state.

There are no pre-poll tie-ups yet between the saffron outfit and the NPP or any other regional party in Meghalaya.

“We are part of the NDA at the Centre and the BJP-led NEDA in the region. But for this election in Meghalaya we have decided to go alone and contest most of the 60 seats,” NPP president Conrad Sangma told HT recently.

The move could be a tactical move in the predominantly Christian state where the BJP has drawn flak for its policy on cow slaughter.