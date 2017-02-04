Kashmir: Army officer booked for rape, abetment to suicide in ex-wife’s death case

An Army Major was booked on Friday for raping and abetting the suicide of a female colleague in industrial town of Bari-Brahmana in Samba district in December last year. The former husband of the woman was also booked on charges of blackmailing. No arrests have been made so far.

Major Anita Kumari, 36, who served the Army Supply Corps at Bari-Brahmana in Samba district, 15km from Jammu, was found dead at her official residence on December 15 last year.

Samba police registered an FIR under sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 376 (rape) of the Ranbir Penal Code against Army Major Anup Kumar. He was last posted at Rajouri.

The police had recovered three suicide notes from the crime scene. In the notes, Anita Kumari had alleged claimed that she was harassed by Major Anup Kumar and held him responsible for taking the extreme step.