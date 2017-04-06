Kashmir receives snowfall in April after a decade, Jammu-Srinagar highway closed

The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was closed on Thursday due to landslides and shooting stones as fresh snowfall was witnessed in Srinagar and across the Valley, prompting authorities to close schools till Sunday.

Residents of Srinagar woke up to snowfall in the month of April after more than a decade.

The MeT Department officials in Srinagar said moderate to heavy snowfall was reported from higher reaches of Kashmir Valley.

The snowfall and rains over the past three days have forced the state government to close schools in the Valley till Sunday.

“The schools shall remain closed till Sunday. Let’s hope that the weather improves before that,” an education department official said.

Jammu and Kashmir has been witnessing intermittent rains in the past two days and residents have raised alarm over floods. Authorities, however, said the Jehlum river was flowing below danger level although the field staff have been asked to remain vigilant.

Shooting stones and landslides at several places along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway has forced the closure of the road as well.

