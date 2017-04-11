Parliament highlights | Swaraj warns Pakistan of consequences if Kulbhushan Jadhav is hanged

Opposition parties raised in Parliament on Tuesday the issue of former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav’s death sentence by a Pakistan military court.

The court, which passed the sentence on Monday, charged Jadhav with being a R&AW agent who was fuelling the Baloch separatist movement and attempting to sabotage the $46-billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

India denied the charge, and said the hanging will be “premeditated murder” if carried out.

New Delhi also summoned Pakistani high commissioner Abdul Basit and handed over a demarche describing the court proceedings as “farcical” and put on hold the release of several Pakistani prisoners, scheduled for Wednesday.

Here are the updates from Parliament:

12.10pm: A senior Pakistan leader has himself expressed doubts about adequacy of claims in this case, foreign minister Sushma Swaraj tells Lok Sabha

12.07pm: Charges against Kulbhushan Jadhav are “concocted”, says Swaraj in Rajya Sabha. “There is no evidence of wrong-doing by him.”

12.03pm:

Hindustan ke iss bete ko bachane ke liye acha vakeel khada karna toh bohot chhoti baat hai, hum President tak bhi baat karenge: EAM Swaraj — ANI (@ANI_news) April 11, 2017

12.03pm: Foreign minister Sushma Swaraj tells Rajya Sabha the government will “go out of the way to save him”, calls Kulbhushan Jadhav a son of India.

11.56am: “I would caution the Pakistan government to consider the consequences for our bilateral relationship if they proceed on this matter,” says Swaraj.

11.55am: There is no evidence of any wrongdoing by Kulbhushan Jadhav. This is an act of premeditated murder, says Swaraj in Rajya Sabha.

11.52am: Foreign minister Sushma Swaraj makes a statement in Rajya Sabha on Pakistan’s death sentence to Kulbhushan Jadhav.

11.46am:

Protest near Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi against death sentence given to #KulbhushanJadhav pic.twitter.com/oa9w0iJJ5i — ANI (@ANI_news) April 11, 2017

11.35am: The Indian government will do whatever possible for Kulbhushan Jadhav, want to assure all that justice will be done with him, home minister Rajnath Singh tells Lok Sabha.

11.32am: Kulbhushan Jadhav had a valid Indian visa, how can he be a spy? Consular access also been denied: says Singh.

11.30am: Home minister Rajnath Singh makes a statement in Lok Sabha over Pakistan’s death sentence to KulbhushanJadhav.

11.18am: BJP’s Anurag Thakur demands Parliament should adopt a resolution condemning Pakistan. “A message should from this house that Pakistan is a terror nation,” he said.

11.10am: Congress’ Shashi Tharoor demands India should raise the matter at the international level, as Pakistan has violated the Geneva convention by denying consular access to Jadhav

“There are countries who have financed Pakistan. They should be told that if this thing has happened to an Indian national today, it can happen to their national as well. This is a serious matter. We should take it up as world forum as well,” Tharoor said.

11.08am: AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi says the government should use its influence and try to bring Kulbhushan Jadhav back safe.

11.07am: Pakistan military court is a banana court where they have given a judgement without any evidence: Owaisi.

11.04am: The entire house is with Kulbhushan Jadhav, Home Minister will reply on the issue, says Union minister Ananth Kumar in Lok Sabha.

11.02am: Kharge says if the government is unable to save him, it will reveal weakness on its part.

11.01am: “If he is executed, we will consider it premeditated murder,” says Congress’ Mallikarjun Kharge.

11am: Congress raises the issue of death sentence to Kulbhushan Jadhav by Pakistan, in Lok Sabha.