Massive landslide hits national highway near Shimla, several vehicles buried

A massive landslide on the Chandigarh-Shimla national highway buried at least six vehicles and some part of a temple on Saturday afternoon.

Vehicles were parked along the road when the landslide hit. So far there have been no report of casualties. After heavy rainfall on Friday, portion of the cliff opposite the temple had been sliding.

Approximately fifteen minutes before the landslide, some boulders started falling. This alerted vehicles as well as people walking on the road.

Police have vacated the road and diverted traffic via Sanjauli. Vipul Sharma, owner of one of the vehicles, said his vehicle was parked near temple. “I got a call from my friend about the landslide. There were more vehicles parked on the other side of road,” he said.

DSP Rajinder Singh said police had reached the spot and had cordoned off the area. “We have rescued three people,” Singh said.