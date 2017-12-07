Mother of man axed, burnt in Rajasthan says she’s seen video, wants guilty punished

The mother of Afrazul, a 50-year-old labourer from West Bengal who was allegedly axed and burnt in Rajasthan, has demanded punishment for the accused. A video of the act was circulated on social media.

“I spoke to my son in the morning before he was killed. I don’t know the reason behind his murder. I have seen the video, guilty should be punished,” she told ANI on Thursday.

The clips, circulated on WhatsApp, emerged from the Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district on Wednesday, police said. Hindustan Times couldn’t independently verify the authenticity of the videos.

An unemployed man, Shambhu Lal Regar, is purportedly seen in the video hitting Afrazul, pouring petrol over him and setting him on fire. Regar has been arrested.

He is heard shouting, “Jihadiyo hamare desh se hat jao (Jihadis, leave our country),” after which he throws a match on the body and then goes on a rant.

West Bengal chief minister tweeted condemning the murder.

“We strongly condemn the heinous killing of a labourer from Bengal in Rajasthan. How can people be so inhuman. Sad,” she wrote.

