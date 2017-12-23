Muslim Personal Law Board calls emergency meet on bill banning instant triple talaq

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has convened an emergency meeting of its working committee on Sunday to oppose a proposed bill banning instant triple talaq.

The proposed bill outlaws the Islamic divorce practice and hands out a three-year jail sentence as well as a fine, and states that the offence would be cognisable and non-bailable.

“Yes, the board has convened an emergency meeting to be held at Darul-uloom Nadwatul Ulema (Islamic seminary) on the proposed bill,” confirmed AIMPLB spokesperson Zafaryab Jilani.

Two prominent Shia clerics from Lucknow are, however, likely to abstain from the meeting.

Once the law is made to make triple talaq an offence, the victims would have the option of approaching the police and the legal system for the redressal of their grievances and for action to be taken against the husband.

The Union Cabinet earlier this month cleared a bill that criminalises the Islamic practice of instant triple talaq, ahead of it being taken up in the Winter Session of Parliament.

The Supreme Court had in August, by a majority of 3:2, ruled that the practice of divorce through instant triple talaq among Muslims is “void”, “illegal” and “unconstitutional”.