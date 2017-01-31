Nine die after inhaling toxic fumes in Maharashtra

Nine workers died after inhaling toxic fumes while cleaning an oil tank at an edible oils manufacturing company, police said on Tuesday.

One person was undergoing treatment after the accident at Kirti Agrovet Ltd, an oil mills company in Latur MIDC, on Monday evening.

Police have arrested Kirtikumar V. Bhutada, the company owner, and three other officials.

Maharashtra Labour Minister Sambhaji Patil-Nilangekar, after visiting the site on Monday night, assured compensation to the kin of victims.

Four workers descended into a 25-foot deep tank to clear wastage settlement residues but failed to come out, a police official said.

After waiting for some time, five others stepped down and they also did not come out.

Police and fire brigades were summoned as other helpers panicked fearing something had gone amiss.

The bodies of Narendra Takle, Rameshwar Shinde, Parmeshwar Birajdar, Maruti Gaikwad, Shivaji Atkare, Ram Yerame, Akash Bhuse and brothers Baliram Pawar and Dagdu Pawar were extracted around 4 am on Tuesday.

Angry relatives of the victims mobbed the minister and complained of delays in the rescue work.