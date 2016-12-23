Note ban is economic robbery: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi

Demonetisation is an economic robbery, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi said on Friday, hitting out at the central government for its decision to recall 500- and 1000-rupee banknotes last month.

More than 100 people have died due to the scrapping of high-value banknotes, Gandhi said at a rally in Uttarakhand’s Almora. “Modi has hit the poor.”

“But they did not allow us to stand for two minutes in Parliament to pay respects to these people,” he said -- yet again accusing the government of muzzling the Opposition voice in Parliament’s winter session.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s surprise announcement to scrap Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes has sparked chaos and confusion across the country, with millions of consumers queued outside banks and ATMs to change a limited number of old notes for new ones or withdraw cash.

The government said the move was aimed at rooting out black money and corruption, but met with stiff opposition by rival parties.