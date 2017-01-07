 Odisha: Deprived of hearse service, father carries dead daughter on shoulder | india-news | Hindustan Times
Odisha: Deprived of hearse service, father carries dead daughter on shoulder

india Updated: Jan 07, 2017 10:46 IST
ANI
ANI
Angul
Highlight Story

A grief-stricken father in Odisha was forced to carry the dead body of his five-year-old daughter all because the local health center refused to take responsibility. (ANI Photo)

It seems like the Odisha Government has not learnt from its past mistake as yet another shocking incident that reminds the tragic memories of Dana Majhi episode has come to fore wherein a man on Wednesday carried his dead daughter on shoulder after failing to get a hearse van.

The man, identified as Gati Dhibar, of Pechamundi village walked around 15 kilometres carrying his five-year-old daughter, who died at the Palahada Community Health Centre (CHC) in Angul.

The ordeal of Dhibhar is similar to Dana Majhi, a man who carried his dead wife on shoulder for 13 kilometres.

Majhi’s episode had drawn huge flak and hogged the headlines with the state government facing nationwide backlash.

While expressing grief over the incident, Anil Kumar Samal, the District Collector of Angul, said an explanation has been sought from the SDMO and assured that appropriate action would be taken.

“Following dead body carrying incident in Palahada, the sub-collector visited the spot and spoke to the family members of the deceased. On the basis of the report, security guard and junior hospital manager has been suspended. We shall ensure nothing undignified happens with any dead body,” Samal added.

