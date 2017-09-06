Politicians and journalists condemn the killing of Gauri Lankesh

Politicians and journalists expressed their shock and anger over the killing of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Lankesh, a senior Kannada journalist known for her criticism of Hindu extremism, was shot dead at her home on Tuesday evening.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said it was a “shocking news”. He told the media in Bengaluru: “No one who has faith in humanity will ever kill anyone. Gauri Lankesh was secular and helped government bring the Naxals back to the mainstream.”

“Police have formed three teams and begun investigations,” Siddaramaiah said, adding that he had directed police to nab the killers at the earliest.

Lankesh, 55, was the daughter of famous poet-turned-journalist P Lankesh. She was the editor of Gauri Lankesh Patrike, writing often against Sangh organisations and communal violence in the country.

BJP state chief BS Yeddyurappa tweeted saying that the law and order in the state had completely collapsed.

Shocked to hear the murder of #GowriLankesh strongly condemn this inhuman barbaric murder. Law &Order in the state has compleately collapsed — B.S. Yeddyurappa (@BSYBJP) September 5, 2017

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the incident had taken place at a time when progressive secular thoughts were getting strengthened in Karnataka, and added that Lankesh was killed in a manner similar to that of MM Kalburgi.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee described Lankesh’s murder as ‘most unfortunate’ and ‘very alarming’, and demanded justice.

“Saddened at the killing of journalist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru. Most unfortunate. Very alarming. We want justice (sic),” Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle.

Minister of state for information and broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore took to Twitter to condemn the incident.

“Terrible news from Bengaluru about the heinous murder of Gauri Lankesh. I condemn all acts of violence against journalists,” he said.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi said “truth cannot be silenced” and demanded that the culprits be tracked down and punished.

“The truth will never be silenced. Gauri Lankesh lives on in our hearts. My condolences &love to her family. The culprits have to be punished,” his office said in a twitter post.

BJP national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao said, “The murder of #GauriLankesh is condemnable outright. Onus is on Sh.Siddaramaiah to ensure proper investigation.”

“If it is BJP ruled state, Liberals would have cried for emergency, Intolerance, Fascism,” tweeted National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah.

A number of prominent journalists took to Twitter to express their shock over Lankesh’s killing.

Numbed by news of Gauri Lankesh's murder. She was gutsy, level-headed, defiant—everything we need in a journalist in these troubled times. — Siddharth (@svaradarajan) September 5, 2017

Poisonous violence of mind being spread on social media to browbeat critics; on street, its the gun that silences dissent. #GauriLankesh — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) September 5, 2017