Right to privacy: Congress, AAP, CPI-M, TMC hail Supreme Court verdict

In a landmark decision that will affect the lives of all Indians, the Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously declared that right to privacy was a Fundamental right under the Constitution.

A nine-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice JS Khehar ruled that “right to privacy is an intrinsic part of Right to Life and Personal Liberty under Article 21 and entire Part III of the Constitution”.

The ruling on the highly contentious issue was to deal with a batch of petitions challenging the Centre’s move to make Aadhaar mandatory for availing the benefits of various social welfare schemes.

While the Centre had argued that right to privacy is not a Fundamental right, the petitioners had contended that when a citizen gives his biometrics and personal details to the government and when in turn it is used by commercial organisations, it is a breach of privacy.

Here’s how various parties reacted to the decision:

Congress

Congress welcomed the court’s decision, with Vice President Rahul Gandhi tweeting,

SC decision marks a major blow to fascist forces.A sound rejection of the BJP's ideology of suppression through surveillance#RightToPrivacy — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) August 24, 2017

Party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted,

Path breaking & seminal judgement of Supreme Court declares 'Privacy' as fundamental right. A great victory for liberty & freedom.1/2 — Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) August 24, 2017

2/2 S.C rejects Modi Govt's attempt to whittle down the right to privacy as a fundamental right by AG's plea of no mention in Constitution. — Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) August 24, 2017

#RighToPrivacy verdict is a blow to the creeping advances of those who want to convert India into a fascist police state. — Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) August 24, 2017

Congress leader P Chidambaram said that privacy is at the core of personal liberty, an inalienable part of life. “Today, we can once again celebrate our freedom. Tomorrow, there will be other challenges, other questions, and other attempts to invade the right to privacy. We shall overcome those challenges too,” senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said.

Chidambaram said the Article 21 has acquired a new magnificence by virtue of this judgment.

He said the Aadhaar, as conceived by the previous Congress-led UPA government, posed no challenge to the right to privacy. “It is Modi sarkar’s implementation that does. It is the current government which argued that there is no fundamental right to privacy,” he said. “We salute the Supreme Court and the many counsels who worked tirelessly, did extensive and splendid research and presented persuasive arguments before the court.”

AAP

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal welcomed the Supreme Court verdict.

Minutes after the landmark decision by the apex court, the chief minister tweeted,

Thank u SC for this v important judgement — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 24, 2017

CPI-M

Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the Supreme Court’s ruling that the right to privacy is a fundamental right will have far-reaching consequences in various domains.

Congratulations to all lawyers, activists, others who fought this govt's sinister designs to deny Indians their fundamental right to privacy https://t.co/mZJeL9Ax9U — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) August 24, 2017

We have been opposed to mandatory Aadhaar, data misuse by foreign tech corporates. This judgement will pave the way for securing our rights — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) August 24, 2017

TMC

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday also welcomed the ruling.

We welcome this verdict by Honourable Supreme Court #RightToPrivacy is a Fundamental Right — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 24, 2017

The verdict will have bearing on the government’s Aadhaar scheme that makes compulsory linking of the unique biometric identity with bank accounts, income tax returns and for availing government benefits. The petitions challenging Aadhaar will now be referred to a separate five-judge bench.

(With agency inputs)