 Right to privacy: Congress, AAP, CPI-M, TMC hail Supreme Court verdict | india-news | Hindustan Times
Right to privacy: Congress, AAP, CPI-M, TMC hail Supreme Court verdict

The verdict will have bearing on the government’s Aadhaar scheme.

india Updated: Aug 24, 2017 13:57 IST
HT Correspondent
Congress Vice president Rahul Gandhi and CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury at an Opposition meeting in New Delhi on July 11, 2017.
In a landmark decision that will affect the lives of all Indians, the Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously declared that right to privacy was a Fundamental right under the Constitution.

A nine-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice JS Khehar ruled that “right to privacy is an intrinsic part of Right to Life and Personal Liberty under Article 21 and entire Part III of the Constitution”.

The ruling on the highly contentious issue was to deal with a batch of petitions challenging the Centre’s move to make Aadhaar mandatory for availing the benefits of various social welfare schemes.

While the Centre had argued that right to privacy is not a Fundamental right, the petitioners had contended that when a citizen gives his biometrics and personal details to the government and when in turn it is used by commercial organisations, it is a breach of privacy.

Here’s how various parties reacted to the decision:

Congress

Congress welcomed the court’s decision, with Vice President Rahul Gandhi tweeting,

Party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted,

Congress leader P Chidambaram said that privacy is at the core of personal liberty, an inalienable part of life. “Today, we can once again celebrate our freedom. Tomorrow, there will be other challenges, other questions, and other attempts to invade the right to privacy. We shall overcome those challenges too,” senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said.

Chidambaram said the Article 21 has acquired a new magnificence by virtue of this judgment.

He said the Aadhaar, as conceived by the previous Congress-led UPA government, posed no challenge to the right to privacy. “It is Modi sarkar’s implementation that does. It is the current government which argued that there is no fundamental right to privacy,” he said. “We salute the Supreme Court and the many counsels who worked tirelessly, did extensive and splendid research and presented persuasive arguments before the court.”

AAP

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal welcomed the Supreme Court verdict.

Minutes after the landmark decision by the apex court, the chief minister tweeted,

CPI-M

Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the Supreme Court’s ruling that the right to privacy is a fundamental right will have far-reaching consequences in various domains.

TMC

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday also welcomed the ruling.

The verdict will have bearing on the government’s Aadhaar scheme that makes compulsory linking of the unique biometric identity with bank accounts, income tax returns and for availing government benefits. The petitions challenging Aadhaar will now be referred to a separate five-judge bench.

(With agency inputs)

