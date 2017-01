Russian ambassador to India Alexander Kadakin dies due to heart failure

The Russian ambassador to India Alexander Kadakin died due to heart failure on Thursday. He was 68.

“RIP Ambassador Alexander Kadakin,” ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup tweeted.

In Amb Kadakin we lost a valued friend who nurtured #IndiaRussia relationship for many decades as distinguished Russian diplomat — Vikas Swarup (@MEAIndia) January 26, 2017

Deeply saddened at the passing away of Ambassador Alexander Kadakin. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2017

Kadakin was the Russian ambassador to India since 2009.