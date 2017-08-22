Quran misinterpreted: Shayara Bano, the woman who petitioned against triple talaq

The Supreme Court struck down on Tuesday the controversial Islamic divorce practice of instant triple talaq (Talaq-e-Biddat), saying it was arbitrary and against the tenets of Islam.

It was Shayara Bano (36) who challenged the controversial practice before India’s top court and triggered a watershed case that will affect the lives of millions of women.

Shayara, who holds a degree in MA Sociology, was divorced by her husband Rizwan Ahmed by pronouncing the word “talaq” thrice through a letter sent to her on October 15, 2015 when she was visiting her parents’ house.

“The word talaq mentioned in the holy Quran has been misinterpreted time and again by people with vested interested. Aapa (sister) has fought against injustice and we both are hopeful justice will prevail upon us,” her brother Arshad Ali told HT before the verdict on Tuesday morning. Shayara left Kashipur recently and has been on the move to avoid ‘undue pressure’ on her.

A five-judge bench pronounced its verdict on the validity of the custom that is in practice for hundreds of years but illegal in many Islamic countries.

Shayara hailed from Uttarakhand’s Hempur Daya in Kashipur, and filed a petition against the triple talaq, halala and polygamy in the Supreme Court on February 23, 2016. The central government filed an affidavit against the triple talaq based on her petition.

After divorcing her, her husband Ahmed, who is a property dealer in Allahabad, then took away her two kids-- Irfan (13) and Muskan (11)-- inflicting another emotional blow on her. She had a nervous breakdown and had to be treated for depression and other ailments, her mother Feroza Begum and father Iqbal Ahmed said.

“I was constantly tormented for dowry after my marriage in 2002,” Shayara told HT last year. She alleged her in laws also forced her to undergo six abortions, mainly “with the intention of killing her”. After getting the ill-fated letter, a distraught Shayara even went to consult a local cleric. But he told her that the talaq was valid.

Her husband also filed a case in the family court in Allahabad saying that his wife had not returned from her parents’ place and had also taken away the jewellery. After the divorce, he sent a cheque of Rs 15,000 for iddat, (period for waiting for a woman after divorce), which was not encashed by her family as they had made up their mind to fight him in the court. She said she had gone through much physical and mental pain that reduced her to a mere “lump of flesh.”

But she has now left behind those tormenting days and is fighting the injustice. And she hasn’t lost hope.

“Take the help of law like me and have patience, faith and perseverance. I had no money. My kids are taken away. I suffered intense depression. And yet if I can fight a legal battle, why can’t others?” she told HT last year.