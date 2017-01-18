Sniffer dog killed, handler injured in Maoist blast in Jharkhand

A sniffer dog of the CRPF’s CoBRA battalion was killed in an IED blast during a search operation for Maoists in the jungles of Latehar in Jharkhand on Tuesday.

The dog named Aminika which was part of a CoBRA unit involved in a search operation to nab top Maoist leader Arvindji, stepped on an improvised explosive device (IED) and was blown apart.

The handler however survived. Police officials said he is out of danger.

“We are proud of the dog’s supreme sacrifice. The carcass is being bought to the battalion headquarters this afternoon where we would hold a Rest in Peace (RIP) ceremony before burying it,” said commandant, Pankaj Kumar of the CRPF battalion 11 to which the dog belonged.

Latehar superintendent of police Dhananjay Singh said, “The sniffer dog laid down his life and saved lives of several jawans engaged in the operation. I am sure the sacrifice would not go in vain.”

The incident occurred near Ambapani along the Chhattisgarh border where a massive combing operation is on for the past one week. According to security forces, Maoist leaders Arvindji and Sudhakaran are carrying out recruitment and training of youngsters in the area.

On Friday, five security personnel including three from the CoBRA force and two from Jharkhand police were injured in a land mine blast in the same jungles where the dog was killed.

Officials said each battalion fighting the Maoists in Jharkhand has at least 6-8 sniffer dogs, most Belgian Shepherds. These sniffer dogs move in the jungles with the forces and sniff for explosives and hunt the ultras holed up in the woods.