Srinagar Lok Sabha bypoll results LIVE: National Conference’s Abdullah leading by 986 votes

Counting of votes has begun for bypoll to Srinagar Lok Sabha seat that recorded mere 7.13% polling, including the 2% turnout at 38 polling stations where re-polling was ordered following clashes between security forces and locals leading to death of eight people.

The turnout was the lowest percentage in the state’s history, election officials said.

Former chief minister and opposition National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has challenged ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Nazir Ahmad Khan in the Srinagar-Budgam constituency.

On Sunday, eight people were killed and over 100 security personnel were injured after mobs took to the streets at different places across the Lok Sabha constituency straddling Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal districts.

The mobs even set ablaze a polling station and attempting to set afire two others.

Alarmed by the unprecedented violence, the Election Commission decided to defer the south Kashmir Anantnag Parliamentary seat by-poll to May 25. Voting in the constituency was otherwise scheduled for April 12.

9.15am: National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah leading by 986 votes over PDP’s Nazir Khan.

9.09am: National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah has polled 3990 while PDP’s Nazir Ahmad Khan has got 2857 so far. Total votes counted so far is 7272.

8am: Counting begins for the Srinagar Lok Sabha bypoll.

People gather at a counting centre in Srinagar. (ANI)

7.51am: Election Commission is all set begin counting of votes in the violence-hit Srinagar bypoll.