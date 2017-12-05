States advised to keep vigil ahead of Babri Masjid demolition anniversary

The Union home ministry has issued advisory to all states ahead of the 25th anniversary of Babri Masjid structure demolition, which falls on December 6, to take steps to maintain communal harmony, an official said on Tuesday.

The home ministry official said the advisory was issued on Friday to all the chief secretaries, and director generals of police of all states and the lieutenant governors of all union territories.

The advisory said on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the demolition of disputed structure at Ayodhya on December 6, there could be demonstration by both communities and it was advisable that the administration kept “utmost vigil” and took “all precautionary measures”.

The advisory is as per the guidelines formulated in 2008.

A day ahead of the anniversary, the Supreme Court also began final hearing in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janambhoomi dispute case.