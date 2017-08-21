Supreme Court helps girl with thalassaemia join medical course

The Supreme Court has allowed the admission of a girl suffering from thalassaemia to a medical course in Chhattisgarh after a board opined she was eligible to get reservation under the Right of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

A bench headed by justice Dipak Misra perused the report that said thalassaemia is a benchmark disability under law. The court on Friday also agreed to consider the petitioner’s plea to quash a Medical Council of India (MCI) rule that does not list it as a disability.

MCI was asked to inform the court what steps it had taken to revise rules and incorporate new categories the government has included in the new disability law. The expert panel to examine the petitioner was constituted pursuant to the court order last week that came on her petition.

The girl was ranked sixth in the physically handicapped category for Chhattisgarh and had cleared NEET. She said the state did not recognise thalassaemia as a benchmark disability despite the law listing it as one.