Triple talaq: AIMPLB to meet on Sep 10; Muslim Women Personal Law Board hails verdict

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) will meet in Bhopal on September 10 to discuss the Supreme Court verdict striking down instant triple talaq and chalk out its strategy, it said on Tuesday even as the All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board hailed the top court’s judgement.

“It would not be appropriate to comment on the verdict at the moment as we have not gone through the full text of the judgment. The Board has convened a meeting in Bhopal where we would examine the issue and plan the steps, if any, that will be taken next,” AIMPLB general secretary Maulana Wali Rahmani told HT over phone.

The Board, which deals with Muslim personal laws in India, had opposed teh move to ban triple talaq. In April this year, it issued an eight-point code of conduct to prevent the “misuse” of the practice and other Islamic laws (Shariah) to pre-empt an adverse verdict from the apex court.

It had also launched a signature campaign seeking non-interference in Muslim personal law. In the strongest ever censure against the practice, the Board had also called for “social boycott” of the person who divorces his wife by pronouncing triple talaq in one sitting.

President of All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board Shaista Amber who has been waging a relentless battle against triple talaq welcomed the judgment.

“The apex court’s verdict has come as a big relief for Muslim women who have been at the receiving end of this practice,” Shaista Amber told HT after the apex court’s verdict on triple talaq.

“Our stand on triple talaq has been vindicated. This judgment has also safeguarded young Muslim women who will get married in the near future,” she added.

Shaista Amber met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on August 9 and presented a memorandum related with problems of Muslim women.

Muslim clerics have reacted cautiously to the Supreme Court verdict on triple talaq, saying they were consulting legal and Islamic experts on the issue.

Naib mohtamim (deputy vice-chancellor) of Darul Uloom Deoband Maulana Abdul Khaliq Sambhali said, “In my opinion, no one has the right to change the Shariat. A formal statement will, however, be issued by the mohtamim (head) of the seminary.”

State president of the All-India Imam Association Mufti Zulfikar said they were studying the Supreme Court’s order and would form an opinion on the advice of Islamic and legal experts.

Mufti Mehboob Bulandshahri from the fatwa department of Darul Uloom refused to comment on the apex court’s verdict.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday struck down the controversial Islamic divorce practice of instant triple talaq saying it was arbitrary and against the tenets of Islam.

(With inputs from M Tariq Khan and Pawan Dixit in Lucknow and S Raju in Meerut)