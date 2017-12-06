Dhananjaya de Silva defies Virat Kohli’s Indian cricket team with gutsy fifty

Dhananjaya de Silva helped Sri Lanka get through a rocky start with a steady half-century against India on Day 5 of the third and final Test at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium. (INDIA vs SRI LANKA LIVE UPDATES)

de Silva, who replaced the out-of-form Lahiru Thirimanne, completed his half-century with a four over mid-on. This was his third half-century overall and first vs India.

Resuming at 13, de Silva scored just three runs in the first six overs of the day before cutting loose with consecutive boundaries off pace bowler Ishant Sharma.

The Sri Lankan No. 3, playing his 11th Test, even looked good against spinners, using his feet well against Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin and depositing three (balls) towards fence.

The visitors lost Angelo Mathews early on the final day, with birthday boy Jadeja getting the better of the former Sri Lanka captain, who slammed a hundred in the first innings.

Sri Lanka have been set a 410-run target by Virat Kohli’s side. A win here would end their losing streak against India. For the hosts, a win or draw will help them equal the world record of nine consecutive Test series wins, held jointly by Australia and England.