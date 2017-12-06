India vs Sri Lanka, Day 5, Match report, Ravindra Jadeja

Sri Lanka put aside an umpiring howler to fight to save the third Test against India, reaching 119 for four wickets at lunch on the final day at the Ferozeshah Kotla ground on Wednesday. (India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, day 5 - updates)

Two no balls delivered by left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja (3/25) took the focus as Sri Lanka batsmen frustrated Indian bowlers. (India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, day 5 - scorecard)

No 3 Dhananjaya de Silva struck a composed third Test century (72 no – 128b, 9x4, 1x6) after being recalled in place of axed Lahiru Thirimanne, lifting the visitors with skipper Dinesh Chandimal, who followed up on his first-innings century to be 27 not out.

De Silva, playing his 11th Test, and the first of the series, was assured against pace and spin. The 26-year-old kept focus after Sri Lanka, resuming on 31/3, were dealt a blow when Angelo Mathews (1) was given out caught at slip.

UMPIRING ERROR

The former skipper, who scored 111 in the first innings for his first Test century in two years, edged left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane, stationed at slip for spinners, took a low catch.

However, umpire Joel Wilson didn’t spot the big front-foot no-ball by Jadeja while claiming his third wicket of the innings. The howler came to light only when TV replays revealed it was not a legal delivery, but by then it was too late to recall Mathews.

For a Sri Lankan team that has struggled for a while, and complained about pollution and timing of umpires deciding on bad light in the Delhi Test, it was another demoralising moment.

It was almost repeated when Jadeja bowled Chandimal on 24 with a sharp, turning delivery. This time Wilson asked the third umpire to check for no-ball, and it emerged Jadeja had again over-stepped.

Chandimal, who struck a career-best 164 in the first innings 373, joined De Silva and the pair had no trouble tackling the Indian attack on a Kotla pitch that played well on the fifth day.

De Silva pulled Ishant for two consecutive fours as he pitched it short to induce a miscued shot and then drove Jadeja and R Ashwin for fours and hit the off-spinner for a six.

After heavy smog on the previous three days, play began in sunshire and little smog with the Air Quality Index in the morning at the busy ITO intersection nearby showing a 50 percent improvement from Tuesday.

India are pushing for victory, though even a draw will be enough to equal a record nine consecutive Test series wins, matching Australia and England.

The first Test in Kolkata was drawn. India won the second game in Nagpur by an innings and 239 runs.