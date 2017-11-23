ISL live score, Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC: CHE, NEU aim for maiden win

NorthEast United aim to register their first win of the 2017-18 Indian Super League (ISL) when they face 2015 champions Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Thursday. Follow live score of ISL match between Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC here. (SCHEDULE | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE)

7:50 PM IST: The teams are about to make their way out to the field now.

7:45 PM IST: 15 minutes till kick-off, and fans at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai are making their voices heard.

7:40 PM IST: NorthEast United are still without midfielder Rowllin Borges. They had a good showing last time around, but the Highlanders will be hoping to have him available for selection sooner rather than later.

7:25 PM IST: NorthEast United fans are turning up to support their team away from home too:

7:15 PM IST: NorthEast United FC starting XI: Tumbirumbu Paramba Rehenesh; Nirmal Chhetri, Jose Julio Goncalves, Abdul Hakku Nediyodath, Robert Lalthlamuana; Odair Fortes, Marcinho, Adilson Goiano, Lalrindika Ralte, Seiminlen Doungel; Danilo Cezario.

7:10 PM IST: Chennaiyin FC starting XI: Karanjit Singh; Inigo Calderon, Henrique Sereno, Mailson Alves, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Dhanpal Ganesh, Bikramjit Singh, Francisco Fernandes, Rapahel Augusto, Gregory Nelson; Jeje Lalpekhlua.

7:00 PM IST: On the other hand, Chennaiyin FC will bank on Raphael Augusto’s midfield play as well as his goals in their pursuit of their first win of the season.

6:55 PM IST: NorthEast United FC will be relying on Marcinho - who was Man of the Match in their previous match vs Jamshedpur FC - to put in a good performance again. The Brazilian was unlucky to not get on the scoresheet last time and will be looking to open his account today.

6:45 PM IST: Chennaiyin FC have only ever beaten the Highlanders once in six encounters. NorthEast United have won three fixtures, with the other two ending in draws.

6:30 PM IST: It’s worth noting that NorhtEast United FC have never lost a game to Chennaiyin FC at Chennai in three years of the ISL. Will that change today? We will find out soon enough.

6:15 PM IST: Both Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United FC will be looking to get their first win of the new ISL season. Chennaiyin suffered a 3-2 loss to FC Goa in their opener, whilst NEUFC were held to a goalless draw by debutants Jamshedpur FC.

6:10 PM IST: Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Indian Super League encounter between Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United FC!

NorthEast United were held to a goalless draw by debutants Jamshedpur FC in their opening game of the season. They have never made it to the playoffs in the last three editions of the ISL, and will look to break the curse this season. Midfielder Rowlin Borges may return to the team after missing their first game due to injury.

Chennaiyin FC were completely outplayed in their first game against FC Goa and although they staged a late fightback, the game ended 2-3. Inigo Calderon and Raphael Augusto were the scorers for Chennaiyin FC, but it was not enough. Now they would need to bounce back against NorthEast United FC, a team which has never lost at this venue in the past three seasons.