Hanuman Jayanti celebrations hits the heart of Kolkata, VHP leaders express trust in Modi-Yodi combine to construct Ram Temple

The Saffron camp took Ram Navami- Hanuman Jayanti celebrations to the heart of Kolkata, where hundreds took part in a rally on Tuesday. Leaders of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) expressed confidence in Modi-Yogi combine for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

VHP national leaders stressed that a law should be passed in the Parliament for the construction of the temple. They also targeted Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress government for undermining the aspirations of Hindus in Bengal.

Ram Navami-Hanuman Jayanti is being celebrated like never before in Bengal, as part of a push by saffron camp in Bengal. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has already targeted BJP over the issue and police have lodged FIRs against organisers for brandishing swords in the rallies.

“We have full faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. Their commitment towards construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is no less than our commitment and dedication. We have full faith in the government and we feel that the only way left is to pass a legislation soon to build Ram Mandir in Ayodhya,” said Surendra Jain international joint general secretary of VHP.

Jain held a press conference at Kolkata press club followed by the rally which was hailed as ‘Dharma Sabha’ at Rani Rashmoni Road at the heart of the city.

Hundreds of VHP followers and Bajrang Dal activists with lathis and saffron flags marched at Esplanade chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram’.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad supporters organised a rally in celebration of Ram Mahotsav and Hanuman Jayanti and demanding construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya in Kolkata. (Samir Jana/HT PHOTO)

VHP leaders ruled out ‘out of the court’ settlement of the issues stating that Muslim bodies are not interested in discussions.

“When it is the question of triple talaq, Muslim bodies wants the court to be out of it. When it is a question of Ram Mandir they are unwilling to discuss and wants court to take a decision,” said Jain.

“There are several instances when bills have been passed in parliament through joint session of both the houses. In Ram Mandir case also bill can be passed through joint session of parliament. Next year people of Bengal will visit Ayodhya to celebrate Ram Navami,” said Jain when asked about NDAs lack of majority in Rajya Sabha.

VHP leaders condemned Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee alleging that she is siding up with fundamentalist forces and ignoring Hindu sentiments in the state.

International Joint General Secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Surendra Jain (Left) with Hindu leaders at a rally in celebration of Ram Mahotsav and Hanuman Jayanti in Kolkata. (Samir Jana/HT PHOTO)

“Saffron revolution has started in Bengal through Ram Navami processions. Have you ever seen Lord Ram without weapons. On one hand government lodges FIR against worshippers of Lord Ram, but turns a blind eye when weapons are brandished in Muharram,” said Jain.

VHP leaders warned that if the ruling party does not change its stance, it may soon be driven out of power in the state.

“Everyone was silent when police station was attacked in Kaliachowk, Malda by fundamentalists and criminals. However, when Ram Navami rallies take place with weapons it is has become an issue. The real issue is that lakhs of people have hit the streets which is a clear message that Hindus are consolidating,” said Jishnu Basu, RSS secretary (South Bengal, during the public meeting.

Religious leaders and leaders from various Hindu organizations participated in the rally.