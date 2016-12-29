Judge barges into a police station in Bengal, rescues girl

A judge in Bengal’s Nadia district marched into a police station on Wednesday to rescue a 25-year-old girl illegally detained by the cops. In the process, she created judicial history of sorts. This is the same district where another judge disposed of a sexual assault case in 15 days, setting a record of speedy judicial trial.

On Wednesday, Sanghamitra Poddar, the additional chief judicial magistrate of Ranaghat, was hearing a complaint filed by Godinda Biswas, the father of a girl, alleging that cops had picked up her daughter on the morning of December 23 and was illegally holding her at the police station for five days without a charge. She was not even produced before a court and there were no papers recording her presence at the PS.

Hearing this, on Wednesday afternoon, Sanghamitra Poddar barged into Hanskhali police station near the Bangladesh border, took the woman with her and returned to court. Later, the judge sent the girl to a welfare home.

Police officers could not specify the charges against her, but merely said they suspected her to be a Bangladeshi. The village where she stays is near the Bangladesh border.

“We will take appropriate action against the policemen involved after investigating the matter,” Sheesh Ram Jhajharia, Nadia’s police super, told HT.

“The police officers concerned should face charges of unlawful detention. The victim can get compensation that can be deducted from the salary of the officers who can even be demoted,” said human rights activist Sujato Bhadra.

“This is an example of judicial activism. I have never heard of such a thing in my career,” remarked senior advocate Milon Mukherjee.