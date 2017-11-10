Mamata met Saradha boss several times: Mukul Roy in his first BJP rally

Seven days after joining BJP, former Union railway minister and Trinamool Congress number two, Mukul Roy, launched a broadside at chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday in Kolkata when he attacked her and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee on a number of issues ranging from Saradha scam to dengue deaths and education to health.

Roy alleged the chief minister she met Saradha boss Sudipta Sen several times.

He asserted that he was present in a much-discussed meeting at Delo in Kalimpong along with journalist-turned-TMC MP Kunal Ghosh. “Meetings also took place at Pratidin office and the residence of painter Suvaprasannah. Sudipta Sen invested a total of Rs 840 crore in media, tourism and for buying ambulances,” Roy alleged in his speech frequently punctured by applauses from the audience.

Incidentally, in a 91-page letter released in 2014, Rajya Sabha MP Kunal Ghosh alleged that Mamata Banerjee met Sudipta Sen at a tourist lodge in Delo where he was also present. “I was present there as well,” said Roy. He said he would reveal more in future when people will gather in lakhs.

Under orders of supreme court, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing a chit fund scam that involves the Saradha meltdown that sunk more than Rs 2,500 crore. Several ruling party leaders were interrogated by CBI.

“All campaign material, party literature, monograms etc of Trinamool Congress are printed by a company owned by Abhishek Banerjee. Perhaps few in the ruling party know it,” Roy alleged.

The 63-year old former Rajya Sabha MP alleged that Trinamool Congress has turned into a “limited company”, indicating, it turned into personal fiefdom of the chief minister. He also alleged that Abhishek Banerjee also owned a company called Biswa Bangla but did not specify his allegation against it.

Incidentally, Biswa Bangla is the umbrella brand that the state government is promoting. The chief minister designed the logo.

Trinamool secretary general and Bengal education minister, Partha Chatterjee refused to elaborate on the allegations of Roy. “He had not said anything new. He is merely repeating stuff,” Chatterjee said.

“The allegation is baseless. The Biswa Bangla logo has been designed by the chief minister herself. The state government owns the logo. No individual owns the logo,” said home secretary, Atri Bhattacharya.

“I quit Trinamool Congress since the party could not fulfil a single promise that we made before grabbing power,” Roy quipped.

Roy made reference to former chief minister and CPI(M) patriarch Jyoti Basu to attack Mamata Banerjee.

“The chief minister goes abroad frequently. Jyoti Basu used to go abroad with a few people. But she travels with a huge team to hunt for investments, But no investor has come here . Are investors BJP workers that police would catch them and bring them before you?”

Without referring to the jibe, the chief minister said she was visiting London on Friday at the invitation of Ramakrishna Mission to attend the function of Sister Nivedita in that city. “It would have amounted to disrespecting Sister Nivedita if I didn’t go,” she said from the podium of Kolkata International Film Festival that was inaugurated in the evening.

On November 3, Roy joined BJP in Delhi. He predicted that the BJP would come to power in Bengal in 2021.

“Mamata Banerjee has changed. While common people are dying of dengue, the chief minister is inaugurating a film festival,” Roy said.

Never earlier has Bengal witnessed such repression of the opposition, the former TMC leader alleged.

On September 25, Roy announced that he was quitting Trinamool Congress. On October 11, Roy resigned from the Rajya Sabha.

Incidentally, Roy was associated with Trinamool Congress from end 1997 when it was conceived by Mamata Banerjee.