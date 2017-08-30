Solar power to light up streets, markets in rural Uttar Pradesh

The UP government has decided to install solar-powered LED streetlights in main markets and streets in all development blocks to light up rural parts of the state.

The mission, to be undertaken as a part of Deendayal Upadhyay Solar Streetlight Scheme, will be carried out in all the districts under the supervision of a committee set up under the respective district magistrate.

Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA) will be the main implementing agency of the scheme which will invite e-tenders from companies willing to undertake the mission with a five-year comprehensive warranty.

The firm being awarded the contract will have to set up a service centre in each district where it will implement the project and will also arrange for a toll free number where people can lodge complaints.

“The scheme will pave way for eco-friendly and economical lighting of main markets in all 822 development blocks in 75 districts of UP,” said a senior official at the department of additional sources of energy.

“The LED streetlights will automatically turn on after sunset and switch off in the morning. The step will also make life easy and safe for people, especially women, living in rural areas. It will minimise dependence on conventional power supply,” he added.

An order, dated August 23, has been sent to all the district magistrates by principal secretary (energy) Alok Kumar which says that solar-powered streetlights will be installed as part of the initiative.

Technical details of the quality of streetlights have also been specified in the order.

For the selection of markets as well as streets and crossings of each development block, the government has asked for setting up of a panel under the respective DM. The panel will include chief development officer, block development officer and project officer of UPNEDA.