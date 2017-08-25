A Gentleman movie review: Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline film is sundar but is it susheel?

Sundar. Susheel. Risky. Now that is an interesting punchline for any film, let alone one titled A Gentleman. In these days of break-up parties and relationships with expiry dates, being susheel won’t take you far and that is the predicament on Sidharth Malhotra in this film, at least of one Sidharth Malhotra -- the actor plays a double role. He is so susheel that the sundar Jacqueline Fernandez immediately friendzones him. Cut to Sidharth number two, now he is the risky one. A contract killer/thief, he is tired of his life of crime. How these three threads meet and lookalikes lead to confusion form the crux of the story.

Directed by Krishna D.K. and Raj Nidimoru, the film has another unknown quantity -- Suniel Shetty who returns to screen after a long hibernation. As the guy with grey shades -- both in his character and that full beard -- the actor manages to steal the limelight away from two Sidharths.

However, will the film be as quirky as Raj and DK’s earlier outings such as Go Goa Gone, Shor in The City and 99 or go the way of their Happy Ending (not so happy after all given how the film was panned)? Well, going by the first half we can say that the film is taking its own sweet time to establish the characters and back stories. And when the pace is sluggish, bike chases will take you only this far.

However, there is more to come and the look and feel of the film are glam and interesting. Made at a budget of Rs 40 crore, the film is likely to get a good start because the other films releasing on the same day do not have the kind of stars this one boasts of.

While Jacqueline is on a high with another major film - Judwaa 2 - set for a release soon, it is Sidharth who needs a hit desperately. His previous release opposite Katrina Kaif - Baar Baar Dekho (2016) - proved to be a dud at the box office. Jacqueline’s last release - A Flying Jatt, on the other hand, had a decent box office run.

Will A Gentleman prove to be a successful venture for the actors and directors or will it be another Happy Ending? Stay tuned for the complete review.

