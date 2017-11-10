Qarib Qarib Singlle movie review: Irrfan, Parvathy film will charm its way into your heart

Qarib Qarb Singlle

Director: Tanuja Chandra

Cast: Irrfan, Parvathy

Rating: 4/5

Tanuja Chandra returns to films after a gap of nine years with Irrfan Khan-Parvathy-starrer Qarib Qarib Singlle, bringing with her a refreshingly sweet but mature love story.

The movie tells the story of two adults who embark upon a journey and discover themselves in the process. It begins with Jaya (Parvathy), a work-obsessed 35-year-old widow who carries her understated personality in pastel dresses. While she rules her workplace, Jaya lacks confidence when it comes to her personal life. She shies away from meeting people, dedicates her Sundays to baby-sitting, and tries to please everybody around her.

Irrfan and Parvathy in a still from Qarib Qarib Singlle.

Thanks to a dating website called Ab Tak Single, Yogi (Irrfan) enters the scene. The world he brings with him is completely different – he is outspoken, exudes confidence, wears bright red and yellow clothes, and believes in living in the moment.

Through the lead characters, Tanuja takes us on a journey from Mumbai to Dehdradun, Roorkee, Jaipur and Gangtok. The movie offers a sneak peek of the scenic beauty that these places have to offer, but doesn’t begin meandering either. Even when the characters undertake a luxury train journey or a road trip to Gangtok, the focus remains on their personal journeys through it all.

Both Yogi and Jaya come with baggage from their respective pasts, but while the former is open to new relationships, Jaya is not so sure. Focussing more on Jaya, the movie offers little explanation for Yogi’s wealth or his background (except for his past girlfriends, of course). The charm and maturity of the love story, however, do not allow us to dwell too long on these important details that seem to be missing.

The interactions between the lead couple are a novel and realistic way of depicting romance in Bollywood. They are devoid of flowers, hearts and chocolates, and even make light of cinematic cliches like “saath jeene marne ki kasamein”.

Almost all the songs in the film remain in the background, with the exception of Atif Aslam’s Jaane De – a smart choice as it only adds to the mood while keeping the flow of the narrative intact. Khatam Kahani is one song that stands out, mainly because of Raj Shekhar’s lyrics, and is aptly placed in the story.

Through the film, Irrfan’s character charms his way into the hearts of the audience and – eventually – Jaya herself. She finds him annoying, but in a sweet way.

Malayalam actress Parvathy, who makes her Bollywood debut with the film, is the perfect choice for the paradoxical role of the under-confident but self-dependant woman who fights a lonely battle with the ghosts from her past and eventually emerges the winner.

