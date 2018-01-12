Thaana Serndha Koottam movie review: Suriya is thief with a mission in this film

Suriya starrer Thaana Serndha Koottam, one of the most-anticipated movies of the year, is based on the 1987 Opera House heist in Mumbai, which also happens to be the subject of Akshay Kumar’s Special 26, directed by Neeraj Pandey. Suriya, however, might not just be a thief, but a man on a mission. He wants to destroy the biggest evil in the society today called corruption.

The film stars Keerthy Suresh playing the female lead role while RJ Balaji and Baahubali fame Ramya Krishnan play pivotal roles. It is directed by Vignesh Shivn who has made a place for himself in the industry after helming an off-beat film like Naanum Rowdy Thaan in the most entertaining manner. He has collaborated with composer Anirudh Ravichander again and the music has already a hit among fans.

Be it the retro song Peela Peela or the beautifully thought-provoking Enge Endru Povathu, audience has loved all the songs.

Suriya’s Thaana Serndha Koottam is also releasing simultaneously in Telugu and is titled Gang. The dubbed version caters to Suriya’s fans in the Telugu-speaking states. It is also releasing in Malayalam in Kerala.

The film, bankrolled by Studio rolled by Studio Green, is presented in Telugu by UV Creations.

Watch this space for the detailed review.

Follow @htshowbiz for more