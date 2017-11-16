2,414 Maharashtra farmers have ended their lives in 10 months this year

Five months after the Maharashtra government announced the farm loan waiver, and weeks after it actually began the disbursement, there was no drop in the number of suicides by the farmers.

As many as 1,254 farmers ended their lives since the waiver was announced on June 1 this year, taking the total number of deaths to 2,414 until October 31, as per official figures.

Eleven districts in Vidarbha saw 1,133 suicides in ten months. Eight districts of Marathwada followed in number with 789 suicides until October 31.

In October alone, 248 farmers killed themselves across the state.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the loan waiver to farmers on June 1 after a massive agitation. On June 24, the CM announced the quantum of the benefits, while the disbursement begun during Diwali this year. Despite this, about 240 farmers commit suicide every month on an average, and at least 8 suicides are reported every day.

According to experts, the state’s failure to disburse the loan five months after the announcement has led to the rise in the number of suicides. “It is cruel to keep the farmers waiting for so long. Farmers today are not sure whether they will get the benefits of waiver. If they do, to what extent, and if not, then what are the reasons? This has led to the unrest among them. I hope that the number falls once the amount gets credited to their accounts as was witnessed in the 2008-09 loan waiver,” said farm expert Chandrakant Wankhede.

The state had witnessed the highest ever number of suicides in 2015 at 3,263, though the number had slightly dipped to 3,063 the next year. In 2017, there is no sign of any reduction in the number of suicides.

The figures issued by the relief and rehabilitation department of the state government show that 1254 famers ended their lives in five months after the loan waiver was announced. As against them, 1160 farmers had committed suicides in five months (January to May) before the announcement of the waiver.