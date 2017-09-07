All about Tahir Merchant, Firoz Khan who got death sentence in 1993 Mumbai blasts case

A special court awarded the death sentence to Tahir Merchant and Firoz Khan, while awarding life imprisonment to prime accused Abu Salem and Karimullah Khan in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case.

Merchant was convicted for conspiring, facilitating and knowingly commissioning acts of terror.

Highlights of court’s sentence 1993 Mumbai blasts case

Here are the roles of Merchant and Firoz Khan in the blasts case:

Tahir Merchant

Tahir Merchant made transport arrangements for the co-accused who were trained in Pakistan. The prosecution said he, along with Karimullah Khan, arranged for their passports. Merchant attended conspiracy meetings in Dubai and motivated his associates to arrange men from Mumbai to be sent to Pakistan for arms training. He collected funds to procure arms and planned to set up an illegal arms manufacturing factory in India.

Firoz Khan

On January 8, 1993, two months ahead of the blasts, Mohammed Dossa (absconding brother of Mustafa Dossa) sent Firoz Abdul Rashid Khan and another accused to Alibagh and Mhasla to inform Customs officials and landing agents about the landing (of arms and explosives) that was to take place the next day. He also attended conspiracy meetings.

Towards the end of the trial, he sought to become an approver. However, the court rejected his plea after the CBI told the court that it has enough evidence against all the accused and they don’t need any approver.