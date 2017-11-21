BMC allows lifts to be extended up to terrace in Mumbai

Taking note of the long-pending demand, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now allowed developers to extend elevators up to the terrace.

The civic body has given nod to the plan to extend the lifts up to terrace and use the space as additional recreational area. The necessary amendments allowing the extension of lifts will be made in the Development Control and Promotion Regulation 2034.

The move will allow the elderly or differently able residents to access the terrace easily. Societies will have to submit the structural stability report while acquiring the permission to for extending the lift. They can extend the lifts, in accordance with their structural audit report. The society will have to take adequate precautions towards safety and security.

A senior civic official said the rule will only apply to all residential buildings. He said, “Currently, there is no decision taken on allowing the extension of lifts till terraces in commercial buildings.”

Civic officials said extending the lift will make it easier for societies to make recreational space and the construction will be Floor Space Index (FSI) free. According to the existing rules, the societies concerned will have to pay a premium to the BMC.