Bombay high court raises a stink, tells BMC to identify alternative dumping sites in Mumbai

The Bombay high court on Friday directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to promptly identify alternative dumping sites before it was too late.

A bench of justices Manjula Chellur and Nitin Jamdar was hearing a clutch of petition filed by residents of Kanjurmarg about the violation of pollution norms at the dumping ground there.

It said a city like Mumbai should have at least four dumping sites — one each for east, west, north and south zones — to tackle the waste management problems.

“If you keep delaying it (the identification of alternative sites), you will not be able to handle increasing waste, especially when you are covered by water,” said the division bench of Chief Justice, referring to the monsoon.

Mumbai sends its waste to three dumping grounds located at Deonar, Mulund and Kanjurmarg. Currently, waste is processed only at Kanjurmarg.

“You cannot postpone the issue. It’s very easy to say that there is no space,” said the bench.

The judges also questioned the rationale behind sending Mumbai’s waste to only Kanjurmarg dumping ground.

BMC counsel Anil Sakhare said the civic body has identified two plots — at Taloja and Airoli Bridge in Navi Mumbai – as dumping sites. He told the court that there was no space available in south Mumbai for a dumping site.

“If so, then every public will become a dumping ground. Just see the roads (in south Mumbai),” the bench replied to Sakhare.

The BMC recently filed a fresh plea, seeking a four-year extension to shut the Deonar dump yard, which was closed partially.

Acting on another bunch of petitions, a bench of the high court on February 29 imposed restrictions on new construction in Mumbai as the BMC failed to comply with municipal solid waste management rules.

According to one estimate, Mumbai produces 9.500 metric tonnes of waste daily, but the civic body has the capacity to process only 3,500 metric tonnes of waste.