Five stories from Mumbai you shouldn’t miss

Raj Thackeray to address at least 36 rallies for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and other civic polls

After his attempts to forge an alliance with the Shiv Sena failed, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray is all set to start his campaign which will include at least three dozen public rallies across the state. Read

Mumbai Metro Phase 4 may cover entire Ghodbunder Road stretch in Thane

The Wadala-Ghatkopar-Thane-Kasarvadavali Metro Phase 4 is likely to cover the entire Ghodbunder Road stretch in Thane as the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is exploring the possibility of extending the route upto Gaimukh on Ghodbunder Road. Read

Pune Infosys techie murder: Here are 10 things we know so far

The murder of 25-year-old Infosys engineer Rasila Raju OP in her Pune office has again raised concerns about safety of working women. Police have issued guidelines to IT companies in the city to step up security on campuses. Read

Minor killed at baby shower in Ambernath near Mumbai: Fourth suspect held

The fourth suspect involved in the killing of a 12-year-old boy during baby show was caught on Thursday morning from Ulhasnagar-Ambernath border. Read

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls: Congress’ Gurudas Kamat, Sanjay Nirupam meet to settle dispute on seats

After All India Congress Committee appointed observer and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda to bring the warring groups within the city unit of the party to the discussion table, a meeting between Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam and senior party leader and former Union minister Gurudas Kamat took place on Thursday. Read