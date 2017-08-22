Lt Col Shrikant Purohit greeted with flowers outside Mumbai jail, says ‘I am happy’ with SC bail

A day after Supreme Court granted him bail, Lt Colonel Shrikant Purohit was greeted with flowers outside Taloja jail on Tuesday morning.

Purohit was on his way to the Mumbai sessions court on Tuesday morning, to attend the regular hearing.

“I am very happy. Thank you,” he said to TV reporters outside the jail.

Nine years after spending time in jail, Purohit was granted bail on Monday by the Apex court over the contradiction in the charge sheets filed by first ATS, Mumbai and later NIA.

Premji Keshrani stands with a bouquet outside Taloja jail in Mumbai. (Bachchan Kumar)

Purohit was accused of masterminding the 2008 Malegaon blast and the central agency alleged that he had arranged for explosives for the blast.

Lt Col Purohit denied he provided the explosives for the September 29, 2008 attack in Malegaon town that killed six people, most of them returning from prayers at a local mosque.

Purohit will be released only after completion of the formalities in the Mumbai court.