Mumbai builders protest exorbitant open land tax in Kalyan-Dombivli

Thousands of builders, construction workers and architectures thronged the headquarters of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) on Friday to protest the open land tax (OLT) imposed by the civic body. The builders walked from Sahajanand chowk in Kalyan (West) to KDMC headquarters.

Last month, the members of Maharashtra Chambers of Housing Industry (MCHI), Kalyan, have warned of a massive protest against the increased OLT in the twin cities of Kalyan-Dombivli.

Builders said the KDMC levied an OLT of Rs1,400 for every one metre of open land, which they claimed was the highest in Maharashtra. They pointed out that for the same size of open land, OLT in the neighbouring Thane city was only Rs60.

The builder lobby had approached chief minister Devendra Fadnavis twice and demanded reduction in the OLT. In April 2017, they even approached Thane guardian minister Eknath Shinde following which the civic body was asked to reduce the OLT rate. However, there has not been any reduction in the tax rate so for.

Municipal commissioner P Velarasu has tabled a proposal in the general body seeking reduction in the OLT rate, which is yet to be discussed.