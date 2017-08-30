15 die in Maharashtra rains, Met dept says worst is over as bus, trains and flights resume in Mumbai

At least 15 people have been killed and 12 others injured in Mumbai in the last 24 hours, officials said on Wednesday, as the death toll mounted sharply in India’s financial capital after very heavy downpour crippled Maharashtra’s capital city. (LIVE updates)

Though the intensity of rain lessened and water levels started receding, at least 12 more people were killed since the first three deaths were reported overnight.

Mumbai, a city of 20 million people, was brought to its knees on Tuesday after heavy rainfall left large swathes under water, disrupting flights and trains and forcing thousands of people to spend the night at offices and railway platforms.

Among the dead were two toddlers –both two-year-old – killed in a house collapse in Vikhroli and a landslide at the Jankalyan society in Park Site.

Most of the deaths were reported due to drowning in overflowing drains including in Thane (3), Dahisar (1), Samtanagar (1) and Elphinstine (1). The other deaths were reported from Ghatkopar (1), Madh Jetty (1) and Vikhroli (1).

Railway police reported the death of four people, either on the tracks or slipping from trains.

A 14-year-old boy was also missing and have reported to have fell in drain in Thane.

Several people were also injured by falling trees and wall collapse, police said, a day after the city recorded 298mm of rainfall, the highest in a day in August since 1997.

Police also circulated and retweeted photographs of some elderly people who are said to be missing.

Commuters walk on railway tracks as train services slowly resume in Mumbai on Wednesday. (AFP)

As the intensity of the rain subsided, suburban train services – the city’s lifeline – were resumed since early morning.

The downpour flooded tracks of all three suburban railway system — Central, Western and Harbour lines —that carries more than seven million commuters every day.

However, vast areas of the city remained under water for the second day running and vehicles remained stranded on waterlogged roads.

The weatherman ruled out possibility of heavy rain in Mumbai on Wednesday but showers were reported from many areas by people through social media.

“Mumbai is not going to see rains for few hours as the monsoon clouds have moved towards north”, said KS Hosalikar of the India Meteorological Department.

“South Gujarat & other areas may experience heavy rains.In afternoon, North Konkan region including Mumbai may experience light rain,” the IMD added. “The worst is over,” said an official.

Schools and colleges are closed in response to a call by authorities.

The city and its suburbs virtually have a public holiday with Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis advising people to stay back home unless there was an emergency.

“However, essential services and critical staff in the government will be on duty today,” Fadnavis said.

Suburban train services on Western Railway resumed around midnight and those on the Central Railway are still struggling to come on track.

Trains started moving out of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus where hundreds of people were stranded overnight. Indian Navy personnel distributed breakfast and tea to the stranded passengers at the CSMT station.

Traffic on the Eastern and Western Express highways, the two key arterial roads in Mumbai, which was crawling at a snail’s pace, is slowly returning to normal.

Navy helicopters are on standby in view of heavy rains in Mumbai and its adjoining areas. Flood rescue teams and divers are also ready for deployment, a Navy spokesperson said.

Indian Navy personnel serve tea and breakfast to people in Parel on Wednesday. (Vijayanand Gupta/HT Photo)

People in Mumbai opened their homes and hearts to strangers, offering assistance to those stranded in the floods. Religious institutes such as gurdwaras were also offering food and water to the stranded people.

Under fire over the shoddy infrastructure in Mumbai, the Shiv Sena -- which heads the municipal corporation -- sought to blame rain gods for the “natural calamity”.

Although Mumbai is trying to build itself into a global financial hub, parts struggle to cope during annual monsoon rains.

Floods in 2005 killed more than 500 people in the city. The majority of deaths occurred in shanty town slums, which are home to more than half of Mumbai’s population.

Unabated construction on floodplains and coastal areas, as well as storm-water drains and waterways clogged by plastic garbage, has made the city increasingly vulnerable to storms.

Low-lying parts of the city witnesses flooding almost every year but large-scale flooding of this magnitude hasn’t been witnessed in recent years.

(With agency inputs)