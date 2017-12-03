NCPA-Worli sea link cycling track ready, you can take a ride every Sunday

The first phase of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) cycle track between NCPA and Worli sea link was thrown open to public on Sunday morning.

Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray flagged off the project, in the presence of BMC officials and Mumbaiites.

The 11-km track between NCPA, Marine Drive and Worli will be available to all cycling enthusiasts between 6am and 10.30am from next Sunday.

The civic body has tied up with various organisations to make bicycles available to those who do not own one, or cannot bring it to the spot. Bicycles can be rented for Rs100 every Sunday morning, on a per-hour basis. Safety gear such as a helmet will also be given out on rent.

A civic official said, “Bicycles will be available at the entry point, and at many stops along the 11-km track. Cyclists who do not want to go all the way can drop off the bicycle at various spots in between as well.”

Thackeray, who came up with the idea, said, “Depending on the success of this cycle track, the BMC will start more cycle tracks between Bandra and Juhu, and Andheri and Lokhandwala.”

With constant demand for cycling tracks in the city, this is the third such initiative by the BMC in the past few months. The BMC is also working on a cycling track along the Tansa pipeline stretching from the eastern suburb of Mulund to Antop Hill in Wadala. The civic body plans to launch the project by December-end.

In another initiative similar to the NCPA track, municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta has asked all 24 ward officers to study the feasibility of tracks in their wards.

Another experiment for a cycling track was initiated at Carter Road a few months ago, but it failed owing to traffic issues.