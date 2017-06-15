Pack your bags, head to Lonavla, Maharashtra govt is developing it as an international tourist spot

To attract foreign tourists, the Maharashtra government plans to develop Lonavla as a holiday destination. It is in the process of working out a plan, under which tourism infrastructure will be developed at the hill stations in the Sahyadri ranges.

Lonavala and Khandala are twin towns situated near Pune. However, as Khandala is more popular among tourists, the state tourism department plans to focus its attention on Lonavla, which is well-known among tourists from Mumbai and Pune, but not those from outside the state.

“We are formulating a plan to develop the city. We plan to make arrangements for basic infrastructure and so tourists are comfortable. We will also revamp old tourist spots in Lonavla,” said Jaykumar Rawal, state tourism minister.

“We will first develop all six of the city’s parks and then revamp Tungarli lake and the Bhushi dam. We plan to make them international tourist destinations,” he added.

The tourism department is also promoting Lonavla as a monsoon holiday destination. The Maharashtra Tourism Development Board (MTDC) is offering attractive packages to those visiting the picturesque town during the monsoon, said a senior official from the tourism department.

Tourists can also avail monsoon packages at Malshej, Chikhaldara, Bhandardara, Panchgani, he added.