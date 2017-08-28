Parking ban: Where will we park our vehicles, ask south Mumbai residents

After the traffic police banned vehicle parking on many roads in south Mumbai, double and illegal parking remains a common sight in the area. HT visited these areas and found that vehicles were still being parked there and obstructing smooth traffic flow. But local residents have a question: Where else will we park, but on the roads?

“The government cannot impose ‘no parking zone’ on both sides of the road as residents here do not have space to park their vehicles inside buildings,” said Mohammed Shaikh, resident of Senapati Bapat Marg.

The traffic cops said they were working on implementing the rule strictly. “It is not a one-day job. We have intensified the drive and more than 5,000 officers are trying to ensure free flow of traffic,” said Amitesh Kumar, joint commissioner of police (Traffic).

“When there is a pay-and-park space for the public, why do you park cars on the road. When people park their vehicles anywhere at the street, it becomes difficult for others to move around,” said Siddhesh Arya, a resident of Kemps Corner.

People opposed the move saying the area only sees traffic during peak hours. Darshan Ugavale, resident of Dadar, said, “They can keep a time limit for when we can park our vehicles but completely forbidding it is wrong. If our relatives come and if they cannot park near the house then it would be very inconvenient,” said Ugavale.

Residents said housing societies do not provide adequate parking space and that leaves them with no option but to park their vehicles on roads. “Where would we park our vehicles if there is no space in our societies? People would face a lot of inconvenience now that the police has imposed this rule on the busiest streets in Mumbai. Pay-and-park spaces should be nearby all popular markets and places,” said Rajiv S, resident of Worli.

70,000 fined for illegal parking in August

While in the first five months of this year the traffic police had fined 2.24 lakh vehicles for illegal and double parking in the city, August alone saw them penalise 69,853 vehicles.

After the no parking rule came into practice, the cops came down heavily on violators in south Mumbai. Maximum number of vehicles were fined in south Mumbai with Kalbadevi registering the highest number of cases (4,358), followed by Azad Maidan where they have fined 3,021 vehicles and then Colaba where 2,560 vehicles were fined.

“We have intensified the drive against illegal parking to facilitate smooth traffic flow,” said Amitesh Kumar, joint commissioner of police (Traffic).

Many roads including the Cadbury junction, E-Moses road, PD’Mello Road, Azad Maidan, Senapati Bapat Marg, Tardeo, Malabar Hill, road opposite the entrance of Pheonix Mills etc have been made ‘no parking’ zones after police found that number of parking space in south Mumbai was decreasing compared to the number of vehicles people have.