RTOs to offer online services for vehicle owners across Maharashtra from end of Nov

By the end of this month, motorists can register their vehicles and get their driving licences online at every regional transport office (RTO) across Maharashtra.

The transport department and the National Informatics Centre (NIC) will finish switching to the upgraded VAHAN 4.0 and SARATHI 4.0 systems at RTOs over the next few weeks.

Developed by the NIC, SARATHI is a one-stop solution, used to issue smart card-based driving licenses, while VAHAN is used to register vehicles.

The web-based systems allow people to apply for RTO services and make payments sitting at home.

The VAHAN system is currently active at 49 of 50 RTOs in the state, while the SARATHI system has been implemented at 47. “The VAHAN 4.0 system has not yet been installed at the Buldhana RTO. The SARATHI 4.0 needs to be installed at the Buldhana, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Ratrangiri RTOs,” said an official.

Thousands of people visit RTOs daily. The introduction of online systems is expected to save time and money, besides curbing corruption at offices.

RTO officials said the new systems will also reduce peoples’ reliance on agents and touts, who charge exorbitant fees. “The systems will also reduce the footfall at RTOs, which are facing a huge staff crunch. This will reduce pressure on the overburdened offices,” said an official.

A senior RTO official said most of the driving licence-related services were currently online.

The department recently made 16 more VAHAN-related services — including transfer of ownership, vehicle sale after auction, change in address — available online.

Till the end of March, Maharashtra had more than 3 crore vehicles. More than 20 lakh vehicles get registered at RTOs in Maharashtra, including 2 lakh in Mumbai, annually. RTOs across the state issue more than 15 lakh permanent driving licences and 25 lakh learning licences a year.