Secure Marine Drive to prevent Barcelona-like vehicle attack, Mumbai police tell BMC, state

In the wake of ISIS terror attacks using vehicles in crowded places across Europe, the Mumbai police have approached the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and Maharashtra government, asking them to secure Marine Drive.

Thousands visit the spot in the morning and evening.

The rush could make the spot a potential target for vehicle attacks -- a strategy adopted by the ISIS of late -- say the police. The most recent was the attack in Barcelona, where a van mowed down pedestrians, killing at least 13 people.

The police want the BMC to either raise the height of the Marine Drive promenade, which would make it difficult for a vehicle to climb on it or to install bollards to cut the speed of the incoming vehicle.

A senior official of the Mumbai police said, We have made certain recommendations and the process to secure Marine Drive is on.”

As a part of securing crowded places ahead of Ganpati, the police have increased patrolling at Marine Drive.

An official of Marine drive police station said people come to visit the spot even at night. “We don’t want to discourage them. We have made arrangements to ensure their safety,” said the official, adding that south Mumbai has always been a target of terror attacks.

Last year during Ganpati, the Mumbai police conducted checks on truck drivers after a terror attack in Nice, France. ISIS had claimed responsibility of the Nice attack last July, when a truck killed 86 people celebrating Bastille Day in Nice, France.