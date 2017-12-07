Woman’s body stuffed in a bag, washes ashore Juhu beach

Mumbai

The Santacruz police found the body of a young woman stuffed in a bag that washed ashore the Juhu Koliwada on Wednesday morning around 11 am. A murder case has been registered against the unidentified accused and further probe is on.

According to the police, there was a blunt injury on the woman’s head and there was blood oozing from her forehead and nose. They believe that she was murdered within the last 24 hours as her body had not decomposed yet. They also determined that the woman was married, as they found a mangalsutra around her neck.

The Santacruz police has alerted stations across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Thane. A photograph of the woman is being circulated, to find a match with missing complaints of missing women that fit the age group of 25-35 years.

The police suspect that she was murdered at another location, after which her body was stuffed in the bag and thrown into the sea.

An FIR has been registered under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police is awaiting the autopsy report, which will ascertain the cause of the death and signs of sexual assault.