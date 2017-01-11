 Mariah Carey Hollywood Walk of Fame star vandalised | music | Hindustan Times
Mariah Carey Hollywood Walk of Fame star vandalised

music Updated: Jan 11, 2017 20:13 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Los Angeles
Mariah Carey performs during a concert in Times Square on New Year's Eve in New York. (REUTERS)

Singer Mariah Carey’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was vandalised by someone who put a question mark next to her name.

A representative for the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said they called the Los Angeles Police Department on Sunday and gave them a lead, reports tmz.com.

The star read as “Mariah Carey?”

The Hollywood Historic Trust got the star cleaned up, spending $1,500. Carey received her star in August 2015.

In October 2017, President-elect Donald Trump’s star was vandalised with a pickaxe.

The Los Angeles Police Department is currently investigating it as a case of felony vandalism. The Chamber of Commerce told tmz.com that an Instagram user took responsibility, but no arrests have been made.

