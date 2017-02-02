Investors come out in support of Noida online trading firm accused of fraud

Around 20 investors, who had gathered outside the Ablaze Info Solutions Limited in Sector 63 on Thursday evening, expressed their full support to the company and its business methodology.

They said the company has been running its operations transparently and providing employment to lakhs of people.

The Uttar Pradesh special task force said Ablaze Info Solutions Limited, which runs a web portal, socialtrade.biz, is involved in a ₹3,700 crore fraud committed in the name of online trading. The police have arrested three persons, who have collected money from around seven lakh investors.

Read:Three held for duping people of Rs3,726 crore in Noida

Those who have invested in the schemes of the company kept thronging its Noida’s Sector 63 office as news about it being a fraud company spread through media.

The crowd remained outside the office till evening. Around 7pm, some 20 investors in the age group of 20-30 expressed solidarity with the company.

“I have invested around ₹1.8 lakh in 2016 in the scheme of the company. I have got back about half of my investment and the remaining will be paid soon. I feel it’s a good company and the business is also good,” said Yogesh Rohilla, a banker who lives in Delhi.

Many who work with the BPOs and IT companies in Noida have made investments in the firm, sources said. (Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)

According to the UP police, an investor has to deposit anything between ₹5,750 and ₹57,500 in the company’s account to become a member. Each member earns ₹5 per click.

Sachin Tyagi, who runs a shop in Ghaziabad, said he is earning ₹22,000 per month from his investment he in the company.

“I do not want to tell you how much I invested. But the company has provided jobs to lakhs of people, who are happily working with the firm. Because of elections, leaders have got this company shut as they want money. We will support this company till the end,” Tyagi said.

Many who work with the BPOs and IT companies in Noida have made investments in the firm, sources said.

“I made an investment of ₹57000 to become a member. Soon after, I started getting ₹1,000 per day, but they stopped payment after a while. I hope the company will again start paying me daily if the police and the government do not disturb its plans,” said a BPO employee, requesting anonymity.

He said around 30% of the nearly 1,000 employees in his BPO have made investments with Ablaze Info Solutions.

“I invested ₹1 lakh in 2016 and got ₹2.5 lakh in return in six months. I made 100 people invest in this company and they all are happy. The UP police is harassing the company for no reason because it was doing all transactions digitally. Why did the government not take action when it was started? Why has the government given a licence for them to operate?” said Bhagwat Singh, a teacher, who got his Uttarakhand friends to invest in Ablaze.