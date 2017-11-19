Achievers beat Delhiites Polo in nail-biting final of Indian Masters Polo

Achievers defeated Delhiites Polo 7-6 in a nail-biting final of the Indian Masters Polo here at the Jaipur Polo Ground on Sunday.

Matthew Perry opened the scoring for Achievers. Uday Kalaan followed up with another one for Achievers. Delhiites Polo, meanwhile, could score just one goal until the third chukkar.

The second and third chukkars belonged to the Achievers, with Bhawani adding two more to the count and Matthew adding one. The score after the third chukkar was 5-1 in favour of the Achievers.

The fourth and fifth chukkar, were very closely fought. Gaurav Sahgal scored two and Samir put in one for Delhiites as the Achievers could only manage one from Matthew Perry. In the final chukkar, Delhiites Polo almost gave a scare to the Achievers, scoring two more goals through Basheer Ali and Samir Suhag.

The Achievers could not score another goal but managed to win.