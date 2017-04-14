PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin, Singapore Open badminton, quarters, live

India ace shuttler PV Sindhu will take on former World No 1 Carolina Marin in the quarterfinal of the Singapore Open Superseries on Friday.

Although the head-to-head count between the two is locked at 5-5, Sindhu will want to bank on her two successive victories in the recent past against her Spanish opponent. She defeated Marin two weeks back to claim her maiden Indian Open title besides winning 21-17, 21-13 in the Dubai World Superseries Finals in December.

However, it won’t be easy against the World No 2 who will want to avenge the two losses and register her first victory over Sindhu since the Rio Olympic final. The only time she managed to win in between was during the Premier Badminton League where Marin, representing Hyderabad Hunters, downed Sindhu 11-8, 12-14, 11-2 of Chennai Smashers.

Other Indians in the fray on Friday’s singles draw are B Sai Praneeth who takes on eighth seed Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk of Thailand and Kidambi Srikanth who faces fifth seed Shi Yuqi of China. Later in the day, the mixed doubles pair of B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponappa will take on the third seeded pair of Lu Kai and Huang Yaqiong.