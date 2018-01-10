 Sarita Devi, Sonia Lather enter semis of National Women’s Boxing Championships | other sports | Hindustan Times
Sarita Devi, Sonia Lather enter semis of National Women’s Boxing Championships

Sarita Devi out-punched Arunachal Pradesh’s Aquillia Dupak, while Sonia Lather also made it to the semi-finals of the National Women’s Boxing Championships

other sports Updated: Jan 10, 2018 19:00 IST
Sarita Devi is through to the semi-finals of the National Women’s Boxing Championships.
Sarita Devi is through to the semi-finals of the National Women's Boxing Championships.

Former world champion Laishram Sarita Devi (60kg) and Asian silver-medallist Sonia Lather (57kg) advanced to the semifinals after clinching facile quarterfinal wins in the National Women’s Boxing Championships, here today.

Representing the All India Police, Sarita out-punched Arunachal Pradesh’s Aquillia Dupak in the first round itself to make the medal rounds.

Railway Sports Promotion Board’s Sonia, on the other hand, defeated Uttarakhand’s Kamla Bisht 5-0.

Among other prominent names, former junior world champion Nikhat Zareen (51kg) sailed past Chattisgarh’s Abha to be assured of her second successive medal.

Also entering the semifinals was RSPB’s Pavitra (60kg), a former world championships quarter-finalist, got the better of Manipur’s Chaoba Devi.

Former World Championships silver-medallist Sarjubala Devi (48kg), competing for Manipur, was also among those entering the medal rounds. She beat Madhya Pradesh’s Deepa Kumari 5-0.

Asian Championships quarter-finalist Shiksha (54kg), however, bowed out of the competition. The RSPB-boxer was upstaged by Punjab’s Shavinder Kaur Sidhu in a unanimous verdict.

